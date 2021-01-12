LEONGATHA’s railway station has been labelled a disgrace. Sentinel-Times reader Lincoln Robinson said the area was becoming overgrown with weeds, and “junkies leaving their syringes around”.
Broken glass from shattered bottles peppers the disused platform and an abandoned shopping trolley has been on the track bed for weeks.
A VicTrack spokesperson told the Sentinel-Times the station building remained under its management although the surrounding land had been leased to the South Gippsland Shire Council for the extension of the Great Southern Rail Trail.
VicTrack said it managed the site through weekly, routine inspections and encouraged members of the public to report issues of concern with the station building by emailing customer.service@victrack.com.au or phoning 9619 1111 between 9am and 5pm, Monday to Friday.
A South Gippsland Shire Council spokesperson said council maintained the surrounding area, along with the rest of the VicTrack lease corridor, via a mix of programmed and reactive works.
“Once the rail trail extension is complete, the area will be subject to the same management processes as the rest of the Great Southern Rail Trail,” the spokesperson said.
Rail removal activities have been underway in the area in the last 12 months in preparation for the rail trail extension.
Council said it was working with VicTrack to arrange removal of the remaining rail infrastructure in the coming months.
A portion of the site is also being used as a construction storage area for the Bair Street Project, and will continue to be used for this purpose until the project is completed in late 2021.
The rail trail extension work is set to take place during 2021.
Concerns can be raised with COUNCIL via email, council@southgippsland.vic.gov.au, phone 5662 9200, using the Snap Send Solve app or in person at council offices at 9 Smith Street, Leongatha.