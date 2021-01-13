A TEENAGE boy who accidently shot himself in the foot with a spear gun has been dramatically rescued last night, Wednesday, January 13, in Inverloch.
The 15-year-old boy from Korumburra South was swimming with two friends near Townsend Bluff at around 11.05pm when the accident occurred.
The trio managed to swim to shore and call for help at the bottom of a cliff face.
The injured teen was winched to safety and taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
His two friends were collected by an SES boat and taken safely to shore.