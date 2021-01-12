By Shelby Brooks
THE 2021 Foster Show is going ahead in a COVID-friendly way as an online event this February.
Usually attracting hundreds of people to the showgrounds on the fourth Saturday in February, the Foster and District Agricultural Show will instead receive photo entries of exhibits to ensure the 113th annual show continues in some capacity.
“We’re offering a condensed range of classes to try give the community something to get involved in without necessarily leaving their home,” show secretary Denia Gilheany said.
Denia said running a show with restrictions would not only have been extremely difficult with the limited number of volunteers they have, but also ruin the spirit of an agricultural show.
“It’s not what shows are about. You want to stand in crowds and walk through the sideshows and the pavilions,” she said.
Categories going ahead this year via photographs of the exhibits include the biggest zucchini, best dressed carrot, four plain scones, any marmalade, one rose, pot plant in bloom and cactus or succulent pot plant.
The pet parade will also go ahead, with an online search for the pet with the biggest ears, pet with the fluffiest coat, pony/horse with the longest mane and best fancy dressed pet.
The benefit of an online show is that sheep sections will return to the show schedule for the first time in many years.
“We hope with the online sheep competition it will generate little bit of interest to have a full sheep show next year,” Denia said.
The Foster Show is also offering an on-farm competition for those within 35km of Foster in the commercial dairy, silage quality, commercial beef and hay bale art sections.
A judge and steward will travel to each farm to judge the entries on-site.
The hay bale art category will be run online as well and includes a people’s choice award for whichever photo gets the most likes on Facebook as well as a judged award.
Entries are now open on the website fostershow.com and close February 22.
An adult-only horse competition will also be held at the Bennison Recreation Reserve on February 27.
Details at fostershow.com.