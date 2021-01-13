A WOMAN in her 20s has fatally drowned at Venus Bay this evening, Wednesday, January 13.
It is believed the woman was among a group of people who went to the assistance of a teenage girl who was seen struggling in the water at around 7.30pm.
While the teenage girl and other swimmers made it to shore safely, the woman in her 20s was pulled from the water by an off-duty member of Life Saving Victoria.
CPR was performed but she could not be revived.
Police said investigations were continuing and a report would be prepared for the Coroner.
Royal Life Saving Australia has advised the media to use the correct terminology when reporting on drownings. “Drowning can have more than one outcome, referred to as fatal drowning (death) or non-fatal drowning.”