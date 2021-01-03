BOTH of the main local testing centres, at the Leongatha Hospital and Wonthaggi Hospital, had big days of testing yesterday, Saturday, January 2 but there has been a marked drop off in numbers on Sunday.
The wet weather has slowed everyone down.
At Wonthaggi Hospital, the Bass Coast Health team conducted 350 tests on Saturday, with an additional 100 at the Phillip Island Health Hub.
The Leongatha Hospital did almost as well with 341 tests conducted on Saturday.
But both sites reported reduced throughput today due to the weather.
CEO of Bass Coast Health Jan Child said the response had been characterised by great cooperation between health authorities in Gippsland responding to the positive case reported in Leongatha last Friday, January 1, 2021.
“A huge shout out to the Gippsland Public Health teamwho have done an awesome job doing the tracing,” Ms Child said.
She also praised the general community for its willingness to get tested.
DHHS is listing the following local exposure sites:
* Leongatha Coral Fish and Chips, 53 Bair St, Leongatha between 5:30pm and 7:30pm on Saturday, December 26 (Case worked in store) and 4:00pm and 7:30pm on Sunday, December 27.
* Wonthaggi Plaza Shopping centre, 2 Biggs Drive, Wonthaggi on January 28 between 1:30pm and 2.30pm (Kmart- shopped for 15 mins).
Testing centres locally include:
* Leongatha, Gippsland Southern Health Service, 66 Koonwarra Road. Leongatha pop up testing open from 9am-6pm.
* Foster pop up clinic, Foster Medical Centre, 97 Station Street, Foster. Open from 10am-12pm.
* Wonthaggi, Bass Coast Health, 235 Graham St, Wonthaggi open to all testing (symptomatic and asymptomatic) and will be open from 9am-6pm over the weekend and tomorrow but check website for details. https://www.covidbasscoasthealth.org.au/covid-19updates
* Wonthaggi Respiratory Clinic, 42 Murray Street, Wonthaggi. A booking needs to be made by ringing during opening hours on 0492036568.
* Cowes, Bass Coast Health – Phillip Island Health Hub open 24 hours.