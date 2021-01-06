By Shelby Brooks
WHEN the VCE scores were announced on Wednesday, December 30, Korumburra Secondary College was topped by two impressive young women.
Kaylah Thomas and Ella Roberts were the two duxes of the class of 2020, both scoring in the 90s for their ATARs.
Kaylah Thomas scored a 93.35 ATAR, which she said came as a bit of a shock.
“I didn’t expect anything in the 90s,” she said.
“I’m pretty proud.”
She hopes to be accepted into a double degree of Law and Music at Monash University next year, allowing her to follow both her passions and start chasing down her dream career.
“Music is the end game, but I enjoyed studying legal studies and why not try something new?”
Kaylah said although 2020 had its challenges, she was grateful to the teachers and fellow students for making it a special year.
“We made it our own regardless of different roadblocks,” she said.
“[Online learning] was definitely a different experience, and it was hard to have that social aspect with your friends removed but it allowed me time to focus and put more effort into my classes.”
Fellow classmate Ella Roberts received a 91.85 ATAR, saying she was very happy to find out the results on Wednesday morning.
“It’s a relief to finally get the results and have all that waiting out of the way,” she said.
“I wasn’t too concerned or aiming for a particular score.”
Ella plans to have a gap year in 2021 to spend time working and figuring out what she wants to study.
She had applied for a range of university courses, including science, arts and aviation.
“I didn’t want to go back to study straight away,” she said.
“I want to take some time to myself and work.”
Korumburra Secondary also had five study scores over 40 including Kaylah Thomas with a 47 in Media and a 40 in Business, Ella Roberts with a 41 in German, Jorja Whyte with a 41 in Food Studies and Madeline Smith with a 40 in Food Studies.
Thirteen students achieved results in the top 25 per cent of the state in their chosen subjects, achieving above a 35 study score.
The school’s mean ATAR sits at 63.32.
“We could not be prouder of our students,” principal Vaya Dauphin said.
“With such a challenging year, our teachers, students and parents have worked hard this year and this is demonstrated clearly in these outstanding results.
“What is more important is these young people have shown they embody our school values of respect, resilience, life-long learning, striving for excellence and being productive members of our community.
“We sincerely applaud all our year 12 graduates, and those year 11 students who stepped up to attempt a year 12 subject, during a pandemic, and congratulate them on their fabulous results.”