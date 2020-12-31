THIS summer at the Wonthaggi Union Community Arts Centre, council is providing a number of film screenings with live performances set to commence in February.
The centre has a comprehensive COVID-safe plan that covers the key principles of contact tracing, hygiene and sanitisation, physical distancing and capacity limits.
All ticket sales have moved online to Trybooking.com to ensure details for contact tracing are collected and stored electronically.
This also allows them to monitor the audience numbers to ensure they adhere to the current capacity restrictions.
They encourage patrons to pre-purchase their tickets online to avoid creating congestion in the foyer, however the box office is open for ticket sales.
There is a comprehensive refund policy so people can book their tickets with confidence, then if they feel any symptoms on the day of the screening they can cancel or reschedule easily.
Staff regularly wipe down and sanitise all areas and they have allowed extra time between screenings to accommodate thorough cleaning and to avoid audience cross-over.
The centre is also thoroughly cleaned every night between screening days.
The cinema is great value at $10 concession or child and $15 full fare.
Check the website for details at www.wonthaggiartscentre.com.au.
They are hoping to return to live performances in February 2021.
This summer the following films have been programmed:
• Astro Kid.
• Combat Wombat.
• The Croods: A New Age.
• The War with Grandpa.
• An American Pickle.
• A Christmas Gift from Bob.
• The Witches.
• Wonder Woman 1984.
• Happiest Season.
• Misbehaviour.
• The Comeback Trail.
• Dreamland.