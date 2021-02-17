TWO teenage girls have been found after going missing in the water at Inverloch today, Wednesday, February 17.
Wonthaggi Acting Sergeant Brad Heber said the girls had gone swimming from off the Inverloch Jetty when a witness on the shore rang 000 after becoming concerned for their welfare.
A police airwing was deployed along with local SES and local uniforms.
The airwing located them and a SES rescue boat was dispatched to return the girls to the Inverloch Jetty safely, where emergency services, including ambulances, were on standby.