LOCKDOWN couldn’t stop people visiting the majestic Agnes Falls.
In fact, the popular South Gippsland site attracted a record 40,266 visitors in 2020.
This year is already off to a great start with just under 9200 people visiting Agnes Falls in January.
Pandemic restrictions have limited activities by the Friends of Agnes Falls group, including open days at the Agnes Falls Reserve, however, the group has ensured souvenirs are still available.
Welshpool Café and Supermarket, Latte Dah in Toora, The Olive Branch Prom Country at Welshpool, the Yarram Courthouse Gallery and the Stockyard Gallery Gift Shop in Foster all carry Agnes Falls’ souvenirs.
And future visitors will be able to track the history of the Friends of Agnes Falls who included a range of materials in the Rotary time capsule buried on Australia Day, in the grounds of the Foster Museum.
It will be opened in 2070, at Foster’s 200th anniversary.
The group is seeking extra assistance for its next working bee between 10.30am and 12.30pm on Sunday, February 28.
Volunteers will be tidying up the grounds (bark and sticks), weeding, collecting (minimal) and spreading more mulch onto the car park garden.
BYO rakes, spades, gloves, gardening tools, buckets, hats, suitable footwear, refreshments, and lunch items to share if you would like to stay awhile afterwards.
Prospective new members will be made especially welcome.
For more information, contact Kathy on 5688 1400 or email friendsofagnesfalls@gmail.com.