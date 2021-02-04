THE Bass Coast community is discovering an amazing underwater world through the magic of social media.
Inverloch resident Steve Dunn is an avid diver and enjoys sharing his experiences through film with the public.
Mr Dunn is a retired teacher and believes in using the local environment to broaden knowledge.
He has sent his footage to local teachers, Nature Parks, Fisheries Victoria and other Victorian underwater specialists as talking points.
“A few people have grabbed bits and pieces of my footage here and there,” he said.
“I started filming a few years ago. I upload videos to the Inverloch Community Voice and Inverloch Community Circle on Facebook and there’s a bit of interest.”
Mr Dunn said his own education about the coast has continued to grow overtime.
“Sea hares are particularly interesting. I’ve been amazed to find that they have an extensive colour range. When I was teaching, I used to have a fish tank in the classrooms. The students and I would find them at Pensioners Point and I always thought they were just black. I’m always discovering more about our coast,” he said. “I’ve always dived, and I am becoming more observant now.”
Mr Dunn has taken great footage of a range of sea life, including crayfish, octopuses, and wobbegong sharks.
Wobbegong sharks can be spotted between Flat Rocks and The Caves, and out near Harmers Haven.
In front of the South Gippsland Yacht Club and out towards the jetty, Mr Dunn has filmed seahorses and big stingrays.
He usually dives between Inverloch and Harmers Haven and heads out to Port Philip Bay during the winter.
Mr Dunn often takes his grandchildren to explore the coast and would encourage locals to go diving when he was involved with Wonthaggi’s underwater hockey squad.
“You can learn things from a book just as well, but it will never do it justice,” he said.
“I’ve compiled these videos because I thought they would be great for schools. From my time teaching, I know children get more out of it when their teacher is passionate about the subject. That’s why they should be getting out more and using local resources.
“I’ve retired from hockey now, but I’ve found some of the older members still enjoy diving and love seeing the footage.”
Most recently, Kongwak Primary School has contacted Mr Dunn to use his footage and give a lesson about the coast.
“It’s nice to be able to let children know what we have here. We are so lucky to have the beautiful Bunurong Marine Park from Undertow Bay to Eagles Nest. What they have access to is extraordinary,” he said.