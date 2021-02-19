THE music is pumping, snags are sizzling on the barbecue and barefoot bowlers fill the greens at Loch Bowls Club – and thanks to support from the Burra Foods Foundation, the clubrooms are accessible to everyone.
The Burra Foods Foundation program enables each supplier to direct $500 to a local cause of their choice.
Loch farmers Chris and Peta Loughridge had no hesitation when the secretary of the Loch Bowls Club, Sue Loughridge – who is also Chris’s mum – asked them to support the club.
Chris even got another local farmer on board, meaning the bowls club received $1000 from the foundation.
Armed with a small grant of a further $1000 from the South Gippsland Shire Council, the members of the bowls club got to work and built the new disabled access ramp at the clubrooms during the COVID lockdown.