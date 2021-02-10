WORK on rabbit control by the Bunurong Coastal Landcare Group is continuing.
The February 2020 release of the calicivirus was not as successful as hoped due to the wetter than average conditions. However, a second wave of the virus is expected to sweep through the rabbit population over the next few months, which should result in better outcomes. South Gippsland Landcare Network (SGLN) is exploring options to extend the project which officially ends on June 30.
In the meantime, SGLN has invited interested (human) landholders to participate in training to get their Agricultural Chemical
Users Permit and 1080 certification training.
Bunurong Coast landholders can contact Susan Koci at pestanimals@dgln.net.au for more information.