WITH Melbourne set to go into a new ‘short sharp’ lockdown from this afternoon, Friday, February 12, it’s likely areas of Bass Coast and South Gippsland will see increased numbers of holiday home owners arriving.
So far, there has been no sign of a rush on rental accommodation by the coast but indications are that casual residents of Bass Coast and South Gippsland may already be here.
“We haven’t witnessed any increase in demand for holiday accommodation but in anticipation that metro Melbourne might be headed for a new, short lockdown, those people that can come to their second house in the area might already be here,” said Greg Price of Alex Scott and Staff Cowes.
“In anticipation of this, those that usually live in Melbourne, but who are retired or don’t work, may have already decided to stay on and are already here.”
Mr Price said he couldn’t say if the expected announcement by the Premier Daniel Andrews, of new restrictions to address the Holiday Inn outbreak could result in more people hitting the road for the Island and other popular coastal areas.
Time will tell he said.
State Cabinet is meeting at 11,45am today to put the finishing touches on the state’s response to the latest outbreak, expected to only affect Melbourne and for a short burst while authorities get on top of testing and tracing, as well as limiting the level of movement around known exposure sites.