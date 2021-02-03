Extensive testing in metro south east
A Hotel Quarantine worker at the Grand Hyatt Hotel, formerly hosting overseas tennis players and their entourage, has tested positive to coronavirus (COVID-19), likely to be the UK strain.
The individual last worked at the Grand Hyatt on January 29 and was tested at the end of their shift, returning a negative result. Subsequently, he developed symptoms and was tested again on February 2. He returned a positive result late today (government notified at 6.30pm).
All CQV staff are tested daily, including an exit test on their final day, according to a DHHS media release.
“We are contacting all Australian Open players, officials and support staff who were staying at the Grand Hyatt during the entire period. They are considered casual contacts. They must immediately isolate and get tested,” said the Department of Health and Human Services.
“We are contacting all Hotel staff working at the Grand Hyatt who are considered primary close contacts. They must immediately isolate and get tested and remain isolated for 14 days.”
Public health teams are identifying exposure sites (see table below)
Anyone who has visited these Tier 1 exposure sites during these times must immediately isolate, get a coronavirus (COVID-19) test, and remain isolated for 14 days.
New restrictions
- The limit on the number of people gathering in a household will be reduced from 30 to 15, meaning the household members plus 15 visitors (excluding children under 12 months of age).
- Masks will be mandatory in public indoor spaces. If you have visitors in your home, it is strongly recommended that masks are worn during the visit. Masks must be worn in indoor public spaces apart from when eating or drinking. If you are planning to leave your home – take a mask.
- The 75 per cent ‘return to work’ cap in both public and private sectors scheduled for Monday 8 February will be paused and the current cap of 50% will remain in place.
At the press conference on Wednesday night, February 3, Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said testing of the person indicated “a high viral load” and close contacts are likely to have received “significant exposure”.
Over 500 tennis players and their entourage will be tested again. Close-contacts and their contacts have been isolated.
- More updates, including exposure sites and possible changes to public health directions, will be provided throughout the evening and tomorrow February 4). Exposure sites will also be published at https://www.dhhs.vic.gov.au/case-locations-and-outbreaks-covid-19.
- Major testing sites in Melbourne’s South East will open early tomorrow, February 4. Additional lanes will open for drive-through testing sites. Rapid Response Team sites will also be set up.
- For more information on where to get tested, call the 24-hour Coronavirus Hotline at 1800 675 398 or visit www.coronavirus.vic.gov.au.
- If you have been at an exposure site, isolate and get tested.
- If you have symptoms, isolate and get tested.