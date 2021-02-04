TALK about heartache. Love found or love sought is one side of Valentine’s Day but equally, so is love lost or unfulfilled love.
The latter has been the condition that has produced many a hit song.
Like the Bob Dylan classic: “Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right”, written in 1962, released in November that year and included on the giant Dylan album ‘The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan’ along with Blowin’ in the Wind and A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall.
It was written around the time that Dylan’s girlfriend, Suze Rotolo, who features with him on the album cover, indefinitely extended her study placement overseas in Italy.
Dylan turns the real narrative, of Suze leaving him, around into a song that sees him “wallkin’ way down the road”.
What’s you favourite/most memorable love or love-lost song?
‘Don’t think twice, it’s alright’ goes like this:
Lyrics
Ifin’ you don’t know by now
An’ it ain’t no use to sit and wonder why, babe
It’ll never do some how
When your rooster crows at the break a dawn
Look out your window and I’ll be gone
You’re the reason I’m trav’lin’ on
Don’t think twice, it’s all right
The light I never knowed
An’ it ain’t no use in turnin’ on your light, babe
I’m on the dark side of the road
But I wish there was somethin’ you would do or say
To try and make me change my mind and stay
We never did too much talkin’ anyway
But don’t think twice, it’s all right
Like you never done before
And it ain’t no use in callin’ out my name, gal
I can’t hear ya any more
I’m a-thinkin’ and a-wond’rin’ wallkin’ way down the road
I once loved a woman, a child I am told
I give her my heart but she wanted my soul
But don’t think twice, it’s all right
Where I’m bound, I can’t tell
Goodbye is too good a word, babe
So I just say fare thee well
I ain’t sayin’ you treated me unkind
You could have done better but I don’t mind
You just kinda wasted my precious time
But don’t think twice, it’s all right