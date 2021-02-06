DIGITAL Harvest is a free e-commerce training program designed to support the state’s farmers and producers to adapt to the challenges of 2020 by taking their businesses online or enhancing their current online offering.
Part of the $1.5M eCommerce and New Markets Transition Package and delivered by La Trobe University, Digital Harvest will give agrifood business owners the skills they need to trade in the digital space with confidence and embrace the shift in consumer behaviour toward online.
Delivered fully online and at no cost to participants, Digital Harvest will support a wide range of agribusiness professionals from right across the industry.
Over 12 weeks, participants will receive insights from experts in business development, sales, retail, eCommerce and digital marketing.
Participants will gain access to valuable templates and learn how new digital tools can help them attract customers and grow.
Participants will also have access to a virtual library of expert-led resources on key topics including Digital Strategy, Analytics, Email Marketing, Search Engine Optimisation (SEO) and Search Engine Marketing (SEM), Social Media, Storytelling and more.
The program offers business owners:
• Expert insights and guidance – Learn the skills to move forward into a new digital age with confidence and supercharge their business, sales, marketing, and communication strategies.
• Flexible remote learning – Participate from anywhere with virtual expert workshops, online learning modules and downloadable templates
• Supportive community – Join a private Facebook community of like-minded business owners who understand the challenges and opportunities ahead, to share feedback, support and continue learning.
Registrations close on Thursday, February 4. For more information and to register, visit the La Trobe University website.