By Shelby Brooks
NEW Beginnings Animal Rescue, a not-for-profit organisation based in South Gippsland, is looking for foster parents.
Foster parents can be people with or without their own dogs, who can assist in caring for senior or special needs dogs while they rehabilitate after surgery, before finding their forever home.
Co-founder of New Beginnings Kristal Forbes said the community-based foster care network included a small group of volunteers who rely entirely on donations for essential surgeries for the animals in need.
They don’t have a shelter, but instead have people looking after the animals in their homes until they are adopted out.
“It has been a bit busier recently and I think it will be busier after COVID as well,” she said.
“We’re looking for the types of homes that are able to care for older dogs and manage their medication as well as caring for special needs dogs with different requirements.”
Currently, the organisation is seeking a foster home for Ally, a 14-week-old Rottweiler who is awaiting surgery on her two front legs which have old fractures that have healed incorrectly.
“Her surgery could cost around $5000,” Kristal said.
“She needs a home with no other dogs because she’s a hyperactive puppy and needs to be quiet after surgery.”
Head to newbeginningsari.org.au to find out more.