A Hotel Quarantine worker at the Holiday Inn at Melbourne Airport has tested positive to coronavirus (COVID-19).
The individual works at the facility as an Authorised Officer and was tested at end of her shift on 4 February, returning a negative result.
She returned to work this morning, 7 February, and later developed symptoms. She was tested and has subsequently returned a positive result.
The individual is being interviewed and a full public health response is underway.
DHHS is contacting Holiday Inn Airport workers and others who are considered primary close contacts. They are required to immediately isolate, get tested and remain isolated for 14 days.
Public health teams are identifying exposure sites.
These will be provided as soon as possible, and will be published on the Case locations and outbreaks page: https://www.dhhs.vic.gov.au/case-locations-and-outbreaks-covid-19
Testing capacity near exposure sites will be scaled up from tomorrow, with increased opening hours, additional staff and pop-up sites to be confirmed.
For more information on where to get tested, call the 24-hour Coronavirus Hotline at 1800 675 398 or visit the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Victoria website.