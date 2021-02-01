• A Grade, Division 1
WONTHAGGI Club batsmen Sam Huitema (94) and Koby Brann (65) have helped their side to a much needed win over Korumburra.
Coming back from two down, Club fought an uphill battle.
Korumburra’s opening bowler Jacob Whiteside 2/31 had Club on their heels, but when Koby Brann was dropped on a duck, it seemed luck was beginning to change.
Huitema steadied, as the pitch was doing a bit in terms of bounce, patience became his strength.
After 15 overs, Club had few runs, but after drinks when the ball got a bit older, Huitema and Brann put the bad ball away.
Club’s reliable medium pace Mark McCall bowled with a bit of swing to take 2/15 from his eight overs.
Late in the game Mitch Thomas took a good catch at point, running back and holding the catch with one hand.
Captain James Sheerin was hoping for some luck in the backend of the season.
“Anything can happen in the finals, if a couple of wins go our way, you just need to be there,” Sheerin said.
Anderson seals the win for Imperials
LEONGATHA Imperials have taken a quality win over Nerrena, led by bowler Lucas Anderson who took 4/33.
Putting on 51 in the first six overs, Imperials got the work done early at the East Campus.
The Imperials 201 was started off by 57 runs from opener Dimithri Perera. Opening partner Mark Lafferty added 33 also to get the home side off to a great start.
At 1/51 Nerrena battled to slow the Imps’ form, Damien Symmons worked hard for his first, he finished with 1/29 from eight overs.
Luke Rogers added an important 40 runs, but as the overs wore on Nerrena started to gain some traction.
Their final bowler introduced was Shem Murphy who finished with 4/22 from six overs.
Nerrena lost opener Mitch Clark for 8 runs, but David Baldi 42 and Luke Giliam 38 made their way to a 77-run partnership.
Just after drinks, Baldi lost his wicket, with a catch to cover and Nerrena fell away from there.
Once those two were removed, Lucas Anderson took 4/33 and most of the bottom end fell in quick succession.
Nerrena were all out for 134.
The Imperials face Club next week, a must win for Wonthaggi.
OMK double down
OUTTRIM Moyarra Kongwak have taken a firm win over Inverloch, starting with strong batting.
OMK finished the job with Jacob Lamers claiming 4/34.
In a batting top order that rarely fails to produce, Luke Manders started OMK off with 47 runs.
Tom Wyatt lost his wicket for 5, but captain Daniel Mock stepped up to face the new ball adding 34 runs.
Ryan Williams boosted morale with his high score for the season 70 runs, from 32 and set OMK into change for 186.
Inverloch couldn’t get on top of the ball as OMK made themselves home on the Thompson Reserve.
Jacob Lamers took 4/35, Luke Manders backed up his earlier performance with 2/32 and opener Tom Keily was incredibly sharp bowling 1/6 from seven overs.
Lloyd’s double six secures Town triumph
NEEDING 12 from the last two overs, James Lloyd belted two sixes over long on to secure the match for Leongatha Town over Phillip Island.
The match was held at Scorpion Park and proved to be a good batting wicket.
The Island worked well through their mid-order, averaging above 20 runs which helped them set the defendable total of 181.
Sahan Perera proved once again his skill with bat and ball. He took 3/28 bowling and 71 off not many with the bat.
Town lost four quick wickets through the middle of their innings but Andrew Lloyd 34 and James Lloyd 28 steadied the ship.
Lloyd finished off the match with two near identical sixes over long on.
Town president described the final two balls.
”They brought the field in and he smacked them, same ball, same result, straight over long on,” Fixter said.
The LDCA golf day will be held on the February 14 at the Meeniyan golf course.
The LDCA golf day will be held on the February 14 at the Meeniyan golf course.
