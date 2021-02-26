THE Royal Agricultural Society of Victoria (RASV) will establish a Youth Advisory Group to support and nurture the next generation of Victorian agricultural leaders.
The Youth Advisory Group is being established as a platform for young agri-professionals in Victoria to become involved with the RASV and make a valuable contribution to promoting agriculture, cultivating events and strengthening communities. There will be a particular focus on creating opportunities to promote and celebrate youth in agriculture, with a broad focus that includes Victorian agricultural shows, farming, agribusiness and agri-tech.
RASV CEO Brad Jenkins was excited to announce expressions of interest to join the Youth Advisory Group were now open.
“The Youth Advisory Group is a wonderful opportunity for up to 10 people aged 18 to 35… to get actively involved in the RASV to promote agriculture, cultivate events and strengthen communities,” Mr Jenkins said.
“The Youth Advisory Group is designed to provide a pathway for young agri-professionals to develop their leadership and management skills along with building their industry knowledge and network to assist in their professional development.”
Members of the Youth Advisory Group will be elected for a period of up to three years and will meet up to six times annually, either face-to-face or virtually. The RASV is seeking applications from a diverse range of agricultural sectors, with successful candidates to be notified in mid-March 2021.
Those interested in joining the RASV Youth Advisory Group are encouraged to send their CV, along with a summary paragraph explaining a little about themselves, their passion for agriculture and why they are a next generation agricultural leader to youthdevelopment@rasv.com.au.
For more information or to learn more, visit The Royal Agricultural Society of Victoria website at rasv.com.au or follow @RASofVIC on Facebook or Instagram.