THIS year’s Leongatha Rotary Art and Photographic Show has been a rip-roaring success with 84 pieces sold already, the most ever, and many hundreds of people walking through Leongatha’s historic Memorial Hall to see the works.
And according to art show coordinator, David John, one of the best things about the show this year has been the initiative of making it a three-week long affair, rather than just the four or five days incorporating a long weekend.
Secretary of Leongatha Rotary David Panther agrees, offering the opportunity for club members and volunteers to work closely with the artists to cover the long opening time slots.
“We put it out there to the artists to share some of the time manning the art show and it has had a great spinoff not only for Rotary and the artists but also for the visitors to the art show who have been able to enjoy first-hand knowledge from the artists,” said Mr Panther.
“I’ve no doubt it has led to more sales,” said David.
“It has added to the success of the event. I think we’re almost certain to see the art show run over three weeks again and the feedback from the artists has been fantastic,” he said.
This is your last chance to see the excellent array of art on display with the Memorial Hall open daily from 10am to 4pmthrough to Sunday, February 7.
From 3pm in the afternoon on Sunday, the winning of the Peoples’ Choice will be announced and the raffle for nine great prizes drawn as well.