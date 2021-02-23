By Shelby Brooks
IN the early hours of Sunday morning, February 21, jewellery store Hays Jewellers Leongatha was broken into and robbed.
The front glass doors were smashed by two unknown offenders at 2.45am, who took off with watches, pearls, about 50 bangles, approximately 40 bracelets, rings, earrings and pearls.
Hays owner Brian Hogan (pictured above) said the value of the stolen goods was yet to be determined but would be significant.
“No customer’s jewellery was taken,” he said.
He said the offenders were wielding a sledgehammer and tyre lever and were in the store for less than four minutes before taking off.
“It’s not the best, but it is not the worst. We will survive,” Mr Hogan said.
“If you didn’t laugh, you’d cry.”
The two offenders were captured on CCTV driving a dark SUV and were wearing face coverings and gloves to mask their identities.
Bass Coast CIU Senior Constable Varli Blake said, at this stage, it was hard to say if it was a specific attack on the jewellery store.
“We don’t think they are local to us at the moment,” she said.
She also said the offenders, who smashed six glass cabinets, a window and the front doors, caused about $30,000 worth of damages inside.
Anyone who saw any suspicious activity or has any information is asked to contact Senior Constable Blake on 5671 4100.