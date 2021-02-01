A LONG line of cars waited at the bridge across to Churchill Island last Saturday morning as the minutes ticked towards the mandatory starting time for the Phillip Island parkrun.
For the 246 runnings of the event, someone had forgot to open the gate!
But, with goodwill all round, the event started at about 8.10am and after the rain of the previous day, conditions were ideal, if a little windy for the morning exercise of 60 participants.
As usual, 15 first-timers and visitors swelled the numbers and in fact, the first four over the line were all first-timers at Phillip Island with female runner, Elise Beacom showing the field a clean pair of heals in first place in a handy time of 20:22.
The top 10 known finishes on Saturday were 1st Elise Beacom 20:22, 2nd Martin Astbury 20:45, 3rd Lachie Hatcher 21:50, 4th Rebecca Wilkinson 23:09, 5th Marcus Bond 24:17, 6th Luke Nicholson 24:21, 7th Derrick Nicholson 24:32, 8th Unknown, 9th Lachlan Stephenson 25:12, 10th Zach Spark 25:48 And 11th Thomas Smith 26:01.
There were four PBs recorded including the very good time of 28:09 by youngster Gergus Tillotson in his 10th parkrun.
There’s nothing quite like the Churchill Island scenery as you jog around the historic island’s foreshore pathway with a variety of seabirds and unique coastal vistas to be seen. It’s worth the walk if not the run of a Saturday morning.
And no fear now that they’ll forget to open the gate again!