ARMED with protective gloves, tongs and a large rubbish bag, two seven-year-olds from Wonthaggi North Primary School are raising money to support women’s equality in Bass Coast.
Indigo Lucas-Mumford and her friend Elliette McGuirk are asking people to sponsor them as they pick up rubbish each day for a fortnight from their neighbourhood streets on their walk to and from school and throughout the weekends.
Indigo, whose mum is part of local group Women for Change, hopes to improve the environment whilst raising funds for an important cause.
“I want to save the environment and stop animals from dying. Rubbish is polluting the ocean and causing animals to die. That is what I am trying to stop.
“I also want to help women and men be equal and for women to have a good life,” she said.
Women for Change is a group formed in 2019 by women in Bass Coast who aim to use their collective resources to help other women in the region make positive life changes and take steps towards greater well-being.
Donations for Indigo and Elliette’s campaign can be received through the Bass Coast Community Foundation at the Bendigo Bank (BSB: 633 000, account: 118 762 418, reference: ILM + Your Name) or by credit or debit card at givenow.com.au/womenforchange.
Email info@bccf.org.au for a tax receipt for all donations over $2.