THEY’VE taken a severe hit but they’ve still come up smelling roses after the worst possible catastrophe – a statewide lockdown on the eve of their most important event of the year.
Spare a thought for our local florists!
And according to Sonia Webber of Elise’s Florist in Williams Street Inverloch and McCartin Street Leongatha, that’s just what the community has been doing – demonstrating fantastic support in what could have been their darkest hour.
“It hasn’t been as bad as I thought it would,” said Sonia today, Sunday, February 14 – Valentines’ Day.
“Thankfully we had quite a few offers from other businesses to sell out flowers for us and we’ve still been able to take phone orders and people have either picked up or we’ve delivered.
“We’ll stay open until 2pm today so we’d still welcome more orders but yes, we’ll definitely have a lot of flowers left over.
“It’s been pretty stressful but the support we’ve received has certainly helped.”
After today’s big day, not as bid as usual of course, Elsie’s Florist would still welcome orders for house flowers over the next few days as a way to spread some colour and cheer around the home and help to place the overflow of flowers left after Valentines’ Day.
“We’ll have the phone diverted to home but we’d still be happy to take orders,” said Sonia (phone 03 56128220).
Or call your favourite local florist or nursery and help them get through the worst possible timing in history for a COVID-19 lockdown to occur, if you’re a florist!