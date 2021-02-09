At the Rotary Club of Wonthaggi Australia Day awards, from left, back, Spirit of Community Service Award recipient Wonthaggi CFA captain Arnaud Marion, Community Arts Award recipient Wayne Moloney, Rotary Club of Wonthaggi’s Australia Day Citizen of the Year Leigh Phillips, Dr Terence Shannon OAM; and front, Community Service Award recipients Barbara Bowman, Caroline Donohue and Andrea Bolch, and MC Graeme Sprague.