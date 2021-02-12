IN the heart of South Gippsland is this picturesque, nurtured and much-loved family property of clean pastured paddocks on 96.89ha.
It’s in an already high rainfall fertile district, so you have what others would consider the ultimate drought-proof farming property.
There are natural spring-fed dams across the property with an additional irrigation dam the family had constructed back in the early ‘80s complete with a 33meg water licence.
The farm is predominantly red soils with the balance grey and, combined with the gentle undulation of this property, you have options.
The property:
• 96.89ha (approx. 238 acres) – two titles with two road access.
• Dam with irrigation licence – 33meg.
• Spring-fed dams with troughs in all paddocks.
• Machinery and workshop shedding including a cool room, all built strong for capacity and height.
• Additional central 400-roll hay shed with fully concreted floor.
• Central laneway.
• Excellent, fully equipped stockyards.
• Good fencing throughout with power.
The b/v home was established in the 1980s and is centrally located at the top of the property with a long meandering drive offering privacy.
It is surrounded by a garden of changing seasons and plantings to feed the family with an established orchard and vegetable garden.
It includes:
• Open plan kitchen, dining and living.
• Formal dining and lounge room.
• Three bedrooms and a study or fourth bedroom.
• Two bathrooms (including ensuite to the master).• Sunroom and workspace for the avid gardener.
• Double garage.
• Combustion and central heating and cooling.
• Located 15km from Leongatha and 140km from Melbourne.
Currently operating as a profitable beef enterprise running cows and calves, this property has a presence and class of its own.
A genuine retirement sale, this much-loved property will please the most discerning buyer. For more information and to arrange a personal inspection, call Irene Walker of SEJ Real Estate Leongatha on 0429 045 632.
80 Weymes Road, Mt Eccles
For Sale Price on Application
Agent SEJ Real Estate Leongatha
Irene Walker 0429 045 632