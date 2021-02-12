Leongatha and District Cricket Association Secretary Ken Scrimshaw has already put the word out – all weekend cricket is off as a result of the State-wide lockdown announced by the Premier Daniel Andrews today, Friday, February 12.
From 11.59pm tonight all sport and recreation has been cancelled for five days (5). Playgrounds stay open, but swimming pools are also closed.
It’s likely under Stage 4 style restrictions that surfing and fishing can continue provided it is within the two hours of ‘recreation’ and within 5pm of home.
But cricket, tennis, golf, bowls and all the other summer community sport this weekend is officially off.
“We’re waiting for the official word from Cricket Victoria but all the clubs have been phoning me and they’re all aware of it,” Mr Scrimshaw said.
“We’ve been calling the club representatives and they were all already aware that it would be off.
“It’s regrettable of course, but everyone understands the need for it,” he said.
During his media conference today, Daniel Andrews said it was understandable that there would be questions from regional Victoria about why they had been included in the state-wide lockdown.
“I don’t want this thing to go from Melbourne to regional Victoria,” Mr Andrews said of the wildly infectious UK variant (5117).
He explained that because the “short sharp” lockdown was designed to run for five days, there wouldn’t be time to re-erect the “Ring of Steel” around Melbourne.
“If this was to go longer, I would re-erect the Ring of Steel,” he said.
“I want to stress however that there are no cases in regional Victoria and I want to keep it that way.
LDCA’s Ken Scrimshaw said an official email would go out to cricket clubs in the area and a notice would be posted on the Facebook page but he was confident everyone already knew.
Golf fundraiser off
Just as disappointingly, an important LDCA fundraiser, the popular annual golf day, set down for the Meeniyan Golf Club on Sunday, February 14 is also off.
“It’s an important fundraiser each year for us as we raise about $4000 for our representative teams.
“Hopefully, it can be rescheduled but I don’t know at this stage.”
All clubs are required to send four players and up to two teams and the event is a hotly contested one.
Some junior cricket in the Wonthaggi area has been cleared to go ahead tonight.