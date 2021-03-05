Police Media alert: ON Friday, March 5, East Gippsland Crime Investigation Unit detectives have released CCTV footage as part of their ongoing investigation into the theft of earth-moving equipment from a business in Bairnsdale last year.
If you recognise the person in this video, please contact police.
Police said an unknown male offender drive a stolen Toyota Hilux to the Princes Highway business and attempted to use bolt cutters to access a gated area about 1.20am on December 8, 2020.
“The man has then used the Toyota to ram through the gates and hitched a bobcat and trailer valued at $50,000 onto the vehicle before driving away from the scene,” said police.
Police have released CCTV footage and an image matching the stolen yellow and black CAT skid steer on a trailer.
Detectives are investigating whether this incident is linked to a series of machinery thefts across the East Gippsland area in the past 12 months, including a $37,000 generator stolen from Orbost between 26 and 27 January 2021, and a white skid steer stolen from Club Terrace on 16 November 2020.
Anyone who recognises the man or has information that could assist police with their enquiries is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit www.crimestoppersvic.com.au to make a report.
Link to footage: https://spaces.hightail.com/receive/3zHMEOEez7