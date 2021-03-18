THE Fire Danger Period for Bass Coast ended on Monday, March 15, however, council is reminding residents about their obligations when conducting local burn-offs.
While restrictions on lighting fires in the open have been lifted, restrictions still apply under Bass Coast Shire Council’s Local Law No. 1 – Neighbourhood Amenity 2012. Under this law, it is prohibited to burn-off in residential and built-up areas.
Residents in rural areas can burn off under council’s burning off guidelines.
Bass Coast Shire Mayor Cr Brett Tessari said council had worked together with the CFA to develop guidelines to help people understand when and where they could burn-off.
“Although open-air and incinerator fires aren’t permitted in residential or built-up areas at any time, different circumstances do apply for rural properties,” Cr Tessari said.
“The guidelines apply for any open-air burning off you may want to do and aim to protect the safety and comfort of all residents and visitors.”
The guidelines include important information such as who to notify about a burn, the size of the pile that can be burnt and how much notice needs to be given. For example, neighbours must be given 24 hours’ notice.
Other things to consider when planning a burn off include access to an adequate water supply, weather conditions and location.
To ensure fire services are aware of your planned burn, register it by calling 1800 668 511 at least two hours prior to the burn, council said.
If the area to be burnt is next to a residential area, council’s local laws team must be notified by calling 1300 BCOAST (226 278) at least two hours before lighting the burn.
For more information or to view the guidelines, visit basscoast.vic.gov.au/burningoff or contact council’s community safety team on the number above.