By Michael Giles
POLICE have cordoned off a local community park at Wimbledon Heights on Phillip Island after the discovery of a body there this morning, Monday, March 8.
However, while news media outlet, Crime Watch Victoria, had been reporting the incident in terms of police setting up a “crime scene” at the location, this has been categorically dismissed by local police.
“It’s definitely not a crime scene, no,” said a police spokesperson at the scene around 12 noon today.
“We’re not releasing any details now, but it certainly doesn’t involve any crime.
“We’ll have a brief statement to make later,” he said.
Numerous police vehicles and personnel were on site there this morning, and local SES also reportedly attended.
Crime Watch Victoria is not affiliated with the emergency services.