MISSING Inverloch woman, Patricia Backhurst was last seen at her property on Beilby Avenue at around noon on Wednesday, March 17.
Despite a large-scale search, the 81-year-old has not been found.
Police are asking the local community to check their CCTV and dash cam footage for any sign of Ms Backhurst.
She is about 168cm tall with a slim build and shoulder-length white hair. She was possibly wearing blue jeans and runners the day she went missing.
Contact Inverloch Police Station on 5674 1202 with any information.