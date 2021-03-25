THE 16.6 metre sperm whale which washed up dead on the beach at Forrest Caves on Phillip Island on Saturday, March 6 continues to decompose in the intertidal zone.
But it is still a sizable presence on the beach and despite some king tides headed this way just prior to Easter, it is likely to still be an issue over the holidays.
Emergency Vic has renewed its advice message, warning people looking visit the beach between Surf Beach and Woolamai Beach that there may be an increase in shark activity in the area because of the whale.
“You should exercise additional caution until the whale carcass has been removed.”
What you should do:
* Avoid the area between Surf Beach and Woolamai Beach and 500 metres out to sea.
* Victorian Fisheries Authority is monitoring the area for increased shark activity.
* If you see sharks, report the sighting by calling Triple Zero (000) or notify lifesavers immediately if you are at a patrolled beach.