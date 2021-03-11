DID you know dung beetles are a farmer’s best friend? Dung beetles make soil healthier and more productive. They interrupt parasite life cycles, aerate soil, clean paddocks and reduce the need for fertiliser.
Come to an upcoming free presentation and learn how to help them help you!
The South Gippsland Landcare Network (SGLN) is delivering a free information session on dung beetles at the Toora Community Hall, 23 Gray St, Toora on Wednesday, March 24 from 10am to 2pm.
Russ Barrow from Charles Sturt University, and the Dung Beetle Ecosystem Engineers project will tell us about the benefits of dung beetles to farmers. He will explain how to capture, identify, and relocate dung beetles, and what species we are likely to find in
South Gippsland.
You will also learn how to look after beetles on your property, including which drenches are the safest for beetles. Spoiler alert: research reveals Moxidectin is the molecule which is the friendliest for beetles and will not kill beetle colonies, which can take years to recover from exposure to drenches.
SGLN will also launch its new beetle nursery project, which aims to breed two different species of dung beetles in the local area. Come and hear about the project, and how you can get involved.
Morning tea and lunch will be provided. While this event is free, RSVPs are essential due to COVID-19 requirements at dungbeetles.eventbrite.com.au.
This project is proudly supported by the Hamer Family Fund, a sub-fund of the Australian Communities Foundation.