THE Fire Danger Period (FDP) will finish at 1am on Monday, March 15, in the Bass Coast and South Gippsland Shires, and surrounding areas.
According to the latest Australian Seasonal Outlook, above-average summer rainfall has led to a reduced bushfire risk for autumn.
These conditions have led to reduced fire activity in both grasslands and forests this summer.
Much of Victoria will continue to experience milder conditions and lower bushfire potential over the coming months.
“Victoria’s south-east has been fortunate to receive some great rainfall over the past several months, reducing the bushfire risk in many parts of Gippsland,” CFA deputy chief officer South East Trevor Owen said.
“However, some of our forested areas along the edge of the Great Divide remain quite dry and I’d urge caution to any landowners who are conducting burn-offs over the next month,” he said.
While the FDP is coming to an end in some areas, it is still important to remain vigilant, he said.
“We’re urging everyone to stay safe, whether you’re living in or travelling to high bushfire risk areas.
“Please monitor the conditions on hot, dry and windy days, as we may still see some days of elevated fire risk.”
It’s important residents check the local conditions are safe for any burn-off they were considering undertaking, he said.
“You must register your burn-offs, check weather conditions and follow local council laws and regulations.
“Registering your burn-off ensures that if somebody reports smoke, the incident will be crosschecked with the burn-off register, which will then prevent CFA crews wasting resources and showing up at your door.”
Landowners can now register their burn-off online at firepermits.vic.gov.au.
Alternatively, you can register with the Emergency Services Telecommunications Authority (ESTA) by calling 1800 668 511 or emailing burnoffs@esta.vic.gov.au.
“When conducting burn-offs, remain alert and always have resources on hand to extinguish the fire.”
Keep your burn off safe and legal:
- Check fire restrictions in your area and always register your burn.
- Check and monitor weather conditions – particularly wind.
- To avoid unnecessary calls to emergency services, notify your neighbours beforehand.
- Leave a 3m fire break, free from flammable materials around the burn.
- Have sufficient equipment and water to stop the fire spreading.
- Never leave a burn-off unattended – stay for its entire duration.
- If your burn-off gets out of control, call 000 immediately.
The Fire Danger Period (FDP) will finish at 1am on Monday, March 15, in the following municipalities within CFA’s South East region:
- Bass Coast Shire Council.
- Baw Baw Shire Council.
- Cardinia Shire Council.
- City of Casey.
- East Gippsland Shire Council.
- Frankston City Council.
- Greater Dandenong Council.
- Kingston City Council (CFA area).
- Latrobe City Council.
- Mornington Peninsula Shire.
- South Gippsland Shire Council.
- Wellington Shire Council.
- French Island.