POLICE and emergency services attended Kilcunda on Sunday, March 28 after reports of a man being swept off the rocks.
It is believed, the yet to be identified man was swept off the rocks while fishing near the George Bass Walking Trail about 10.30am.
Local police are being supported in their continuing search for the man by police Air Wing, Life Saving Victoria, and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au