IT WAS a great start to Fixit Café Wonthaggi in February with a steady stream of people bringing sewing, knives, bikes, a chainsaw and a lawnmower – among other items.
Nearly 29kg of repaired goods were saved from going to landfill, coffee and conversation flowed, and friendships made in 2019 were rekindled.
The next Fixit Café Wonthaggi will be held on Sunday, March 21, from 11am to 1pm.
Although the Fixit Café doesn’t charge for repairs, they do ask for a donation to help cover expenses. If parts or materials are required, you may need to bring these, which will speed up your repair and be more convenient for you.
As time is limited per job, one repair per person is usually possible, depending on the attendance on the day. COVID regulations apply and there will be a cap on numbers in the building.
If you have some skills to offer, organisers would be very happy to hear from you, or if you have a job to be done, that too can be registered in advance by calling in to Mitchell House or calling 5672 3731.
The Fixit Café will be held at the Harvest Centre/Wonthaggi Men’s Shed, behind Mitchell House (enter from the Goods Shed Car Park, via the Big W car park).