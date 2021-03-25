AUTHORITIES today issued a flood watch for South Gippsland rivers after rainfall totals of between 100mm and 215mm were recorded across South Gippsland in the 48 hours to 9am this morning (Thursday).
“Flooding is occurring in the South Gippsland Rivers in response to heavy rainfall recorded during Tuesday and Wednesday,” authorities said.
“In the 48 hours to 9am Thursday, rainfall totals of 100-215 mm were recorded across South Gippsland.
“Showers are forecast for the remainder of Thursday with totals of up to 10 mm possible.
“Flooding impacts are likely to continue in the South Gippsland Rivers during Thursday and local roads may be affected by floodwaters.”
Catchments likely to be affected include: South Gippsland Rivers
Flooding is no longer expected in the following catchments: Thomson River, Latrobe River, Traralgon Creek, Otway Coast.
***
Stay informed – monitor your local conditions and remain alert.
What you should do:
- Decide what you and your family will do if flooding impacts you. For information on how to prepare go to www.ses.vic.gov.au/get-ready/floodsafe.
- You should stay informed by listening to emergency broadcasters and monitoring warnings.
- Monitor weather forecasts and river levels. Go to www.bom.gov.au/vic/warnings.
Impacts in your area:
- Areas around rivers and streams may be flooded.
This message was issued by State Emergency Service.
The next update is expected by 26/03/2021 01:00 pm or as the situation changes.
Flood information:
- For river heights go to www.bom.gov.au or phone 1300 659 217.
- For urgent animal welfare issues phone Agriculture Victoria on 136 186 or your local vet.
Emergency contacts:
- For life threatening emergencies phone Triple Zero (000).
- For flood and storm emergency assistance from the SES phone 132 500.
Stay informed:
- Go to www.emergency.vic.gov.au.
- Tune into ABC Local Radio, commercial and designated community radio stations, or Sky News TV.
- Phone the VicEmergency Hotline to talk to someone about preparedness on 1800 226 226 (freecall).
- People who are deaf, hard of hearing, or who have a speech/communication impairment can contact VicEmergency Hotline via the National Relay Service on 1800 555 677.
- For help with English, phone the Translating and Interpreting Service on 131 450 (freecall) and ask them to telephone VicEmergency Hotline. If you know someone who cannot speak English, provide them with this number.
- Download the VicEmergency app or follow VicEmergency on Twitter (#vicfloods) or Facebook.
More details at http://emergency.vic.gov.au/respond/#!/warning/15983/moreinfo