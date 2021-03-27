FRESH Art 2021 presents the work of eight South Gippsland artists exhibiting in three Wonthaggi venues open from now until Thursday, April 15.
The spaces are the Wonthaggi Union Community Arts Centre, Yes Youth Hub and Wonthaggi Library.
Exhibited at Wonthaggi Union Community Arts Centre foyer are mixed media works by Emma Townshend and fine detail pen drawings by Reece Letcher.
The Wonthaggi Library is showing Helen Broad’s watercolour landscapes of places real and imaginary.
“I have a creative nature that has been a part of me for as long as I can remember,” Helen, from Outtrim, said.
“I paint for the love of it and for the opportunity it brings to be outdoors, immersed in our beautiful countryside.”At the Yes Youth Hub are young artists Rhiannon Bishop, Autumn Crisp, Isla Ormond, Mia Thompson and Hannah Pirouet.
Hannah Pirouet from Phillip Island has been painting images of women from a young age and said, “art has been a part of my life for as long as I can remember”.
“I feel my art is a self-reflection of my soul and the beautiful traits all women have,” Hannah said. Curator and Fresh Space arts project coordinator Melissa Hayes said the Fresh Art 2021 project gave emerging artists the opportunity to gain professional exhibition experience and to show and sell their artwork in new places.
“In late 2019, we located spaces, selected artists, got ready to exhibit and then we went into lockdown, so it is exciting to at last be opening these exhibitions.” Contact the venues for opening hours. More information on Facebook @freshspacearts or email freshspacearts@gmail.com. The Fresh Space Arts project is gratefully funded by a Bass Coast Shire Council community grant and auspiced by ArtSpace Wonthaggi.