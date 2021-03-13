By Shelby Brooks
KELLY’S Bakery Korumburra sold 202 plain pies on Thursday, March 4, as a fundraiser for the family of a regular customer who passed away recently.
Manager Ashlee Smith said Lindsay Cairns would come into the shop to buy a plain pie almost daily.
“We wanted to give something back to the family,” she said.
“He was just a beautiful customer.”
In a post on Facebook, Ashlee thanked the community for the support.
“Thank you to all who were involved in today’s efforts, from purchasing pies, donating money or simply spreading the word,” she said.
“A big thank you in particular must go to our fabulous baking team of David King, Todd Dorling, Ben Schulz, Caleb Lawes and last but not least Jas Kaur. These guys put in many long (and early!) hours to produce the pies that Lindsay loved.
“We are incredibly thankful to have shared as many as we had with Lindsay over the years and with you all today,” Ashlee said on Thursday.