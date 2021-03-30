JOIN the Jones family as they strive to raise more funds for The Royal Children’s Hospital (RCH) Foundation, through their charity Noah’s Gift.
A charity golf day will be held at Devil’s Dam, Inverloch’s Par 3 golf course on Saturday, April 10.
Noah’s Gift has already raised an incredible $35,000 for the RCH Foundation and hopes to raise that tally to $60,000.
“The reason this event is so important to us is due to the many local families who have been touched by the RCH and for the children who are continuing to undergo intensive care. We wouldn’t wish for any parent to see their child suffer and, whether our impact is big or small, we want to make a difference,” Emma Jones, co-founder of Noah’s Gift, said.
“We really want to push to raise enough funds to deliver a grant for equipment to the hospital. It will be tied to cardiac care, but we also hope the money can go towards something that will have broader benefits across the hospital.”
Everyone is welcome to join the fundraising festivities at Devil’s Dam.
Not only will people be able to participate in golf from 7am, the event will also featuring family-friendly activities with market stalls, music, food, beverages, games and activities, mini-golf, raffle items, prizes and more.
These activities will run from 10am to 2pm.
Noah’s Gift is also honoured to welcome Sue Hunt, RCH Foundation chief executive officer, who will join the day as a guest speaker.
Noah’s Gift has been overwhelmed by support from the local community, which includes Capeview Mitre 10 as the major event sponsor, donating a prize for nearest to the pin; Tyrepower Wonthaggi pledging a generous donation; TnT Explosive Printz assisting with event day signage; and Voyage Fitness who, in addition to holding their own fundraising event for the RCH Foundation last weekend featuring Noah’s Gift merchandise, will also be running a series of activities on the day.
Nathan and Emma are truly grateful to these organisations, and the many others who are pitching in and donating prizes to make this event possible.
Devil’s Dam has been very generous in donating their venue free of charge.
“Lisa and Steve have been very accommodating of us and we are truly grateful for their support,” Emma said.
The on-site cafe will be open on the day, so everyone is welcome to head in and get their coffee fix and say hello to the friendly staff.
The Ambrose golf competition will kick off at 7am with two teams of three teeing off at 15-minute intervals.
Get in quick and book your tickets at trybooking.com/BPTQD.
The Noah’s Gift Team is also searching for volunteers on the day; if you’re interested, please contact the team at noahscharitygift@outlook.com.
Tickets for general admission for the event activities will be available on the day.
For more information, contact event coordinator Emma Jones on 0400 960 653.
For sponsorship and donations information, contact Nathan Jones on 0428 180 720.
For market stall information, contact coordinator Terra Plumb on 0439 033 291.