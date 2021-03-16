RESIDENTS of Mirboo North’s aged care facility, Japara Strzelecki House, could be forgiven for not recognising some of their care team are this week.
After all, four of the staff had all their hair cut and shaved off and two more had some rather drastic colouring treatment on Friday, March 12.
But it was all for a good cause and a further demonstration of their caring nature.
The team members participated in the Leukaemia Foundation’s World’s Greatest Shave, raising more than $4500 for the cause.
Among those going under the shaver was Greg Lawlor who willingly gave up the full-face beard and moustache he had nurtured for 45 years. He also lost his hair and eyebrows!
Julie Littlejohn’s hair was plaited before being cut off so it could be used to make wigs for people with cancer, while the remainder of the hair clippings were gathered up and sent off to be used in mopping up oil spills in the ocean.
Karen Harley and Miriam Drzycimski had their hair coloured and, after giving residents full control over colour selections, Miriam became a multi-coloured unicorn.