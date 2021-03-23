IT truly is all about location here!
This well located property is a fantastic opportunity to get yourself into the property market with a home in the heart of Leongatha.
It’s less than a 300m walk to everything you need, including supermarkets, cinema, library, cafes, pubs and shops.
The home offers three bedrooms in the house, plus an external bungalow/studio perfect for a fourth bedroom or home studio/office.
It ticks all the boxes for retirees, first home buyers and investors.
The home features:
• Open plan kitchen and living room with wood heater plus open fire and a reverse cycle air conditioner.
• The kitchen is practical with a gas/electric oven, rangehood and laminate benchtops.
• A separate room off the kitchen offers a second living/dining space looking out over the backyard.
• Three large bedrooms – two with BIRs and new RC/AC in each.
• Two bathrooms – both updated with one central to the bedrooms and the other to the rear of the home combined with a neat laundry space.
Externally, you have a fully lined bungalow room which would make an ideal fourth bedroom or home office, plus:
• Easy access off the rear veranda to the second bathroom.
• Neat backyard, fully fenced with garden and woodshed all on a flat block of 596m2.
This charming home in a fantastic location is most worthy of your consideration.
For more information and to arrange a personal inspection, call Irene Walker at SEJ Real Estate on 0429 045 632.
5 Bellingham Street, Leongatha
For Sale $435,000
Agent SEJ Real Estate – Leongatha
Irene Walker 0429 045 632