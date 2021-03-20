LYRIC Theatre’s experienced directorial team – Bernadette Grainger, Barb Fleming, Elly Poletti and Bron Kalos – will be looking to gather a talented cast of 11 females and six males for the musical, ‘Ladies in Black’, to be staged from September 17 to October 2 this year.
Set in 1950s Sydney, the musical tells the story of bookish school leaver Lisa, who joins the sales staff of a fashionable department store.
Over a summer that changes her life, she befriends the colourful denizens of the women’s clothing department.
Each of the characters is on the precipice of change.
Music and lyrics for this delightful show are by the legendary Tim Finn and Carolyn Burns, who based her script on the 1993 novel, ‘The Women in Black’, by Madeleine St John. This musical was first performed in Brisbane in 2015 and in Melbourne the following year. A film by the same name was released in 2018.
Those interested in auditioning should visit the Leongatha Lyric Theatre Facebook page for details of an information session, auditions and character descriptions.
Alternatively, contact the production manager, Ann Hemming, at annhemming@hotmail.com or 0418 344 817.