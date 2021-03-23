VICTORIA will further relax its COVIDSafe settings, allowing for more visitors in the home, reduced mask wearing and an increase in the number of people allowed in live music venues and other settings.
Acting Premier James Merlino and Minister for Health Martin Foley announced today that following reduced exposure risk and low community transmission, new COVIDSafe settings would be implemented this week.
From 6pm on Friday, March 26, masks will no longer be required in retail settings but Victorians will still need to carry one with them at all times and wear it on public transport, in rideshare vehicles and taxis and in sensitive settings such as aged care facilities and hospitals.
Victorians will be able to host up to 100 people in their home per day. Outdoor gatherings in public places – the beach, the park – can also increase to 200 people.
Density limits in venues still operating under more restrictive settings – like casinos, karaoke venues and nightclubs – will move from 1 person per 4sqm to 1 person per 2sqm. This is in line with cafes, pubs and restaurants.
Additional people will also be allowed in indoor non-seated entertainment venues with an increase from 50 per cent to 75 per cent capacity however, the limit of 1000 people per space remains. Dancefloors will move to the same density limit of the venue and the 50 patron cap will also be removed.
There will no longer be limits on class sizes for outdoor and indoor physical recreation or fitness classes – and unstaffed gyms will be moving from a density limit of 1 person to 8sqm to 1 person per 4sqm.
In a boost for the economy, the 75 per cent cap on private and public offices workers will also be removed, which coincides with a revised flexible work policy for the Victorian Public Service (VPS) released today.
While all workplaces are still required to ensure people can work from the office in a COVIDSafe way – with a density limit of 1 person per 2sqm – they will no longer be required to permit workers to work from home.
In further good news for AFL fans and following a successful first round, crowds will now be able to increase to 75 per cent for Round 2.
For more information on the new coronavirus settings visit coronavirus.com.au
“We know the risk is far from over but thanks to the incredible work of all Victorians, we’re continuing to open up and see the Victoria we all love, return to life again,” said Acting Premier James Merlino.
“More Victorians back at work means more people supporting their local cafes, restaurants and live music venues – boosting the economy where it’s needed most.”
Minister for Health Martin Foley welcomed the changes.
“These changes are another positive step in Victoria’s social and economic recovery but also a reminder that now is not the time to be complacent – we must continue to keep each other safe, so we can stay open.”