LEADING business and executive coach Bev Friend shared the importance of networking at the Southern Business Women’s Network event last week.
“Networking is crucial to your success,” Ms Friend told the 35 members and guests at The Inlet Hotel.
She shared her tips on building relationships, including the three essential elements of like, trust and respect.
Some in the room were stunned when Ms Friend asked, “How long does it take to like someone and how long does it take them to like you?”. Some said two minutes, another 20 minutes.
However, experts like Ms Friend say it takes just three seconds for someone to determine whether they like you and want to do business with you.
“Building relationships is a catalyst for success, always be prepared, research your questions and always practise active listening,” she said.
With the online Zoom boom, “smiling is infectious” along with eye connection, Ms Friend said.
SBWN president Christie Nelson said she was “so happy with the positive vibe and excitement in the room”.
The group will host Michelle Jobson from the Go Girls Foundation at Burra Brewing Co in Korumburra on Thursday, April 15.
The group will host Michelle Jobson from the Go Girls Foundation at Burra Brewing Co in Korumburra on Thursday, April 15.