THE search has continued today, Thursday, March 25 for missing 81-year-old Inverloch woman Patricia ‘Trish’ Backhurst.
An additional 25 police officers were brought into the town for the day to conduct a door-to-door search of homes in the Inverloch township, including backyards and shedding.
So far, to no avail.
There will be a further 20 police added to the considerable search force on Friday and according to Sergeant Adrian Condron, the search is being widened to roads, driveways and properties leading off the Bass Highway, to the east and west of the town.
“We are still appealing to members of the public who may have dashcam video while driving around the Inverloch area on, particularly Wednesday, Thursday and Friday last week,” said Sergeant Condron.
He said any dashcam taken in the Inverloch town and surrounds might be useful to police but he acknowledged the eastern side of the town and north-east areas were of most interest.
The police continued to make their rounds of homes in the town during regular downpours of rain.
The woman has now been missing for more than a week.
Anyone who sees her should contact police on Triple Zero while those with dashcam footage can contact the Inverloch Police on 56741202 or Wonthaggi Police on 56714100.