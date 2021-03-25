THE Rotary Club of Leongatha’s Leongatha Show ‘n’ Shine Swap Meet recorded its largest ever turnout of cars at Sunday’s event, with more than 400 passing through the gates.
That tops last year’s figure of 265 – the previous record.
“We thought last year’s was as many as we could handle,” event organiser Jim McNiven said.
“It looked like it was going to rain, but it didn’t, so other than the wind, the day was ideal.
“The rain in Melbourne put off a lot of people coming from up there, but it was really a blessing in disguise because the numbers self-regulated and we didn’t have to close the gates.”
Elsewhere around the ground, the event hosted triple the number of stalls for the swap meet.
“We physically didn’t have any more room for swap meet sellers, so it worked out perfectly.
“From our point of view, it was a raging success.
“The 2nd Leongatha Scouts came along and helped us; they were marvellous.
“If people don’t have any faith in modern youth, they should look to these kids; they were terrific,” Jim, a former Scout, said.
Jim extended gratitude to all event sponsors, as well as South Gippsland Skin Bins who came to the rescue at the 11th hour.
Best of all, the event was run by Rotary – which does not take a single cent out of what you donate.
“If we get $1000 to spend as a charity, all of it comes out the other end – none of it is lost,” Jim said.