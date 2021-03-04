CORONET Bay-based hip hop artist and songwriter is raising money for the struggling music industry this weekend.
Logan Tilbury, who performs as ‘Canverse’, will run 5km every four hours over 48 hours, starting at 4am on Friday, March 5.
He will run a total of 60km.
The “hectic” marathon for-mat was inspired by American ultramarathon runner David Goggins.
“I was just going to challenge myself, but I thought I’m doing it anyway so might as well raise some cash for a good cause,” Logan said.
Logan contacted the organisers of the Hills Are Alive festival, held annually at Loch, to see if they knew any organisations which helped musicians.
“They told me of the perfect group, ‘Support Act’,” Logan said.
Support Act is Australia’s only charity delivering crisis relief services to artists, crew and music workers as a result of ill health, injury, a mental health problem, or some other crisis that impacts on their ability to work in music.
Logan has set a goal of $5000.
“COVID-19 has been devastating for the industry,” Logan said.
“Obviously, there wasn’t any performing going on last year.
“I also work a bit on festivals, so I felt that as well.”
Logan will be running in Inverloch, Wonthaggi, Coronet Bay, Corinella and surrounds over the 48 hours.
Head to Run 4 The Hills(Fundraiser) on Facebook or mycause.com.au/page/244992/run-4-the-hills to donate.