THE Ladbrokes Stony Creek Cup might look different this year but will still be the same fantastic event everyone knows and loves.
This year, the cup will be held on March 7 and due to COVID-19 restrictions, the race day will be capped at 3000 people, with tickets needing to be pre-purchased online.
“Don’t expect to turn up and buy a ticket at the gate. It’s very important if you want to come to the races, that you don’t leave it to the morning of,” Stony Creek Racing Club CEO Sarah Wolf said.
Event regular Fiona Curram of Foster will be serenading the crowd and there will be a selection of food trucks and a coffee van to go with catering from local ladies’ groups.
The event will be reserved seating only, with only four reasons to leave your seat – placing a bet, using the bathroom, getting something to drink or getting something to eat.
“We’re a country racetrack that has suddenly been turned into a reserved seating venue,” Sarah said.
“We’re disappointed to not have fashions on the field or kids’ activities like normal. We’re trying to accommodate everyone the best we can.”
But Sarah said the day would still have the same relaxed and friendly atmosphere as usual. “It’s still a fantastic day out to spend with friends, family or colleagues,” she said.
“We have groups that historically come every year, friends getting together for their yearly catch up or businesses organising catch ups for colleagues.”
She also hoped people would continue to support the club, which in turns supports local groups.
“We employ community groups to help us on the day which acts as their major fundraisers,” Sarah said.